Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells 301,760 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 2,385,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

