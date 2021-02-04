Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells 18,175 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HES traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

