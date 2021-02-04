Insider Selling: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 128,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.