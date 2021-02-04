Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells 28,336 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52.

INO traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 22,564,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,633,943. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.