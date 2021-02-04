Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells 5,957 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,880,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

