Insider Selling: Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Insider Sells 19,008 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 6,161,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $4,053,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

