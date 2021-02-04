Insider Selling: NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells 82,070 Shares of Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $1,694,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,252,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,166,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NantKwest stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 829,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

