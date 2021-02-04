Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.65. 468,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

