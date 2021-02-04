Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 1,285,123 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 31,425,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,930,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

