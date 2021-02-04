Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. 448,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $62.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

