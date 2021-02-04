Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $112,128.00.
Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.
RLMD stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,488. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.