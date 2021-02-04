Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $112,128.00.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.

RLMD stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,488. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.