Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 574,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.59, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

