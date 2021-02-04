Insider Selling: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Sells 13,661 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $262,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46.

On Monday, November 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $1,733,643.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,453,069.00.

SPRO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,145. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.