Insider Selling: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) EVP Sells 21,737 Shares of Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.64. 11,779,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

