Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 298,784 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,862,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,930. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

