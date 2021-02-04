Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,351 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67.
PGR traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,475. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
