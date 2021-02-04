Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,351 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67.

PGR traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,475. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

