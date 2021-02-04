Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 482 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $37,157.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,265.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 210,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

