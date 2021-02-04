Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP Sells 1,557 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $24,040.08.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 2,216,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

