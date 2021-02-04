Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42.

On Monday, January 4th, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00.

Shares of W traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. 1,710,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.28. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.