Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $9.51 on Thursday, reaching $389.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,672. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.01 and its 200-day moving average is $391.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.97, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

