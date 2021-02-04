Insight Chain (INB) Market Cap Reaches $559.84 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $559.84 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

