Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.