Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $11,482.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

