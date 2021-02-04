Insolar (XNS) Market Capitalization Reaches $795,444.55

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insolar has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $795,444.55 and approximately $875,730.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

