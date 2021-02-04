Insolar (XNS) Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Insolar has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $910,756.22 and $844,149.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.