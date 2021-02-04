Insperity (NSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

