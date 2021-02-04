InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 6.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 32,944,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,165,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.41.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.