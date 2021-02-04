INT Chain Price Tops $0.0240 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

