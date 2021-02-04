Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.