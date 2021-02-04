Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Trading Up 6.3%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 339,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 243,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million, a PE ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

