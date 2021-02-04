Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 532,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,585. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4,483.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.