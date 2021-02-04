Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

