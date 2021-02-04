Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.
