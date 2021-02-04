Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

ICE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,730. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

