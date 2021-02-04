Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IFS opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.
Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.