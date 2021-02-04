Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFS opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

