InterDigital, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

IDCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

