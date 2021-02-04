Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of IFP traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.60. The company had a trading volume of 327,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,674. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.63.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

