Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFSPF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Interfor stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

