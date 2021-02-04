International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.