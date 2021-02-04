International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.10

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.10 and traded as high as $153.56. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) shares last traded at $148.80, with a volume of 16,509,426 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.88 ($2.87).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.10.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.