International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.
Shares of International Paper stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.
In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.