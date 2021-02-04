International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

