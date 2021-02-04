International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Weak Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 6,366,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,177,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

