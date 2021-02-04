International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.44. 89,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 60,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$534.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

