Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,066.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,787.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,650.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

