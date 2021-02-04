Intuit’s (INTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $430.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $400.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $380.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

