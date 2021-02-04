Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:PSR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.92

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:PSR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and traded as high as $88.80. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund shares last traded at $88.57, with a volume of 11,383 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

