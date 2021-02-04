Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.28. 2,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 2.38% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

