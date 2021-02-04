Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 1,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.74% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

