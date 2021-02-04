Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

KBWD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,546. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

