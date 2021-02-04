Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 1,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.