Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.32. 9,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 15,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.